Transfer Talk: How do Real Madrid shift Gareth Bale?

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Jo Wilson is once again joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol.

Gareth Bale must leave Real Madrid - according to his boss Zinedine Zidane - and Spanish football journalist Dermot Corrigan explains why the club are willing to take a big financial hit to make it happen.

Listen or subscribe on:

He also explains how the relationship between Bale and Zidane broke down, and what impact the return of Neymar could have on Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona.

Dharmesh and Kaveh then zone in on north London to assess Arsenal's activity - with the club after two Tottenham targets.

Everton are also on the agenda as Sky Sports News reporter Al Myers joins the show to explain why new arrivals could mean a major exit at Goodison Park.

Furthermore, the panel discuss whether the record-breaking signing of Joelinton at Newcastle could inspire fans once again.

Plus we round up all the other major deals including an update on Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes.

