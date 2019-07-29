Wilfried Zaha: Everton deny offering £55m plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy for Crystal Palace winger

Wilfried Zaha is wanted by Everton

Everton have denied making a second bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha involving cash-plus-players.

While confirming that they did make a first offer for Zaha, Everton say a second bid has not been submitted.

A club statement read: "Everton Football Club categorically denies that a bid has been submitted to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha that included an increased sum plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy.

"Everton and Crystal Palace have a very good relationship.

"A bid was made over the weekend which was turned down. Both clubs agreed that was the end of the matter."

Arsenal originally appeared to be favourites to sign Zaha - but they are now poised to complete a deal for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe.

Zaha's preference was for a move that would keep him in London, but he was understood to be willing to move to the north west.

Sky Sports News understands Everton may have been willing to send Cenk Tosun to Crystal Palace as part of a deal for Zaha

The 26-year-old has scored 53 goals in 323 games across two spells at Selhurst Park, but is believed to be keen to prove himself at the highest level.

The Ivory Coast international is understood to have informed Palace of his desire to leave Selhurst Park after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the south Londoners value Zaha at £80m and are under no financial pressure to sell, having already seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka join Manchester United for £50m this summer.

