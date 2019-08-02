Everton agree £27.5m Moise Kean fee with Juventus

Moise Kean will undergo a medical on Saturday

Everton have agreed a fee of £27.5m with Juventus for striker Moise Kean, and he will undergo a medical on Saturday.

The 19-year old Italy international could earn around £52,000 per week, it is reported.

The deal is expected to include a buy-back clause for Juve, and the fee could potentially rise to £36.6m.

Kean scored six Serie A goals in 13 appearances last season and has also played three times for Italy, scoring twice.

The 19-year old Italy international could earn around £52,000 per week

The deal would be Everton's fifth signing of the summer having secured defensive midfielder Jean-Phillipe Gbamin from Mainz for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

The Toffees have also brought in Andre Gomes from Barcelona, Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield and Fabian Delph from Manchester City.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!