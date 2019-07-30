WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:32 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has been provisionally suspended as the mandatory challenger for the WBC world heavyweight title.

Manchester United have been hit with some bad injury news - and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have also been in pre-season action, as have Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side.

Celtic are bidding to qualify for the Champions League group stages

Celtic are in the thick of their bid to qualify for the Champions League - they have been taking on Nomme Kalju in Estonia.

And as the build-up to the Ashes continues, we have heard from the England vice-captain.