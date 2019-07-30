Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd, Juventus agree swap deal in principle

Paul Dybala's agent has travelled to London for talks with Manchester United

Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a swap deal in principle involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

The deal is now said to hinge on Dybala agreeing terms with United.

His agent is understood to be in London for talks with United over a move to Old Trafford.

Dybala is valued at €100m (£91.8m) and is keen to stay but wants to meet with Maurizio Sarri when he returns from his holidays on Thursday before making a final decision, according to Sky in Italy.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking after Tuesday's pre-season win over Kristiansund, would not be drawn on a potential deal for Dybala but confirmed new arrivals could be in the offing.

Romelu Lukaku could be on his way to the Serie A champions

"I'm not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team's players," said Solskjaer.

"But of course, we're working on one or two cases, as I've said before.

"There's another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."

Juventus must convince Dybala to make the move to Manchester, as United would require a replacement for Lukaku.

If Dybala is unable to agree terms on a move to Old Trafford, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is also on United's shortlist to replace Lukaku.

3:12 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Paulo Dybala's potential move to the Premier League The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Paulo Dybala's potential move to the Premier League

Should the Argentine refuse to leave Turin, Juve would have to come up with a cash deal but still offload one or more of their current strikers.

Pavel Nedved, the Juve vice president, was questioned on Dybala and Lukaku on Monday by Sky in Italy.

He said: "We have some offers for Paulo Dybala but we'll wait to decide about his future. Lukaku? We always try to get players but I don't want to speak about Lukaku or others."

Juventus are understood to have moved ahead of Inter Milan in the race to sign Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands.

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta insists the Serie A club "are still working" on a deal to sign Lukaku.

He also said Inter made "a fair and important offer respecting the value of the player", but it is understood that bid of £54m was immediately rejected by United earlier this month.

Lukaku further fuelled speculation over his future by posting an image on social media alongside his agent Federico Pastorello over the weekend with the caption "soon to be continued".

The Belgian is valued at more than £79m, what United paid to Everton in 2017, and it is unlikely Inter will get close to this without offloading players as they are mindful of working within Financial Fair Play rules.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!