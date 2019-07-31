Malcom set to join Zenit St Petersburg from Barcelona for £36.5m

Malcom is set to join Zenit St Petersburg from Barcelona for £36.5m

Barcelona winger Malcom is set to join Zenit St Petersburg after the two clubs agreed a 40m euros (£36.5m) deal, according to Sky in Italy.

The 22-year-old will travel to Russia on Friday to undergo a medical and sign his contract with Zenit.

Zenit sporting director Javier Ribalta flew to Barcelona on Tuesday to finalise the deal, which will include up to 5m euros (£4.5m) in add-ons.

Malcom joined Barcelona in July last year, when the Catalans submitted a last-minute 41m euros bid to Bordeaux after Roma agreed a 40m euros deal with the Ligue 1 club.

He made 24 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

