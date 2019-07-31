Fantasy Football: How Premier League 2018/19 table would have looked...
Man Utd slip out of top six, Neil Warnock's Cardiff survive relegation
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 01/08/19 3:16pm
How would the Premier League table have looked based on Fantasy Football points?
Ahead of the new term, Sky Games have mocked up the 2018/19 table based on the Fantasy points accrued by each player from the respective clubs...
Premier League table 2018/19 by Fantasy Football points from each player:
- Manchester City: 2832
- Liverpool: 2639
- Chelsea: 2348
- Tottenham: 2137
- Arsenal: 1900
- Everton: 1827
- Manchester United: 1767
- Crystal Palace: 1734
- Wolves: 1721
- Leicester: 1714
- West Ham: 1633
- Newcastle: 1602
- Bournemouth: 1597
- Watford: 1564
- Southampton: 1474
- Cardiff: 1416
- Brighton: 1387
- Burnley: 1383
- Fulham: 1321
- Huddersfield: 1159
Everton edge Man Utd
Based on the Fantasy Football points haul, Everton would have pipped Manchester United to sixth spot last season.
Jordan Pickford kept 14 clean sheets last campaign - double that of Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea. England's No 1 registered 181 Fantasy Football points.
Clean sheets are worth seven points, so a back four would earn 28 more points in a week with a clean sheet.
More Everton players also scored in the higher regions. Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson notched 190 and 180 Fantasy Football points respectively, which is 370 points in comparison to Paul Pogba's 223.
Lucas Digne (164) and Seamus Coleman (141) scored highly too, making up for the 149 points posted by Marcus Rashford.
Cardiff beat the drop
Cardiff would have survived - largely due to Neil Etheridge's Fantasy points haul. The Cardiff goalkeeper kept nine clean sheets across the campaign, while saving three penalties too.
From players in bottom-four sides, Etheridge's 154 Fantasy Football tally was only bettered by Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, who netted 11 times in 2018/19. This alone was enough to lift Cardiff out of the relegation zone in the Fantasy Football table, at Burnley's expense.