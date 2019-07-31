Football News

Fantasy Football: How Premier League 2018/19 table would have looked...

Man Utd slip out of top six, Neil Warnock's Cardiff survive relegation

Last Updated: 01/08/19 3:16pm

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football for a chance to win £50,000!

How would the Premier League table have looked based on Fantasy Football points?

Ahead of the new term, Sky Games have mocked up the 2018/19 table based on the Fantasy points accrued by each player from the respective clubs...

Premier League table 2018/19 by Fantasy Football points from each player:

  1. Manchester City: 2832
  2. Liverpool: 2639
  3. Chelsea: 2348
  4. Tottenham: 2137
  5. Arsenal: 1900
  6. Everton: 1827
  7. Manchester United: 1767
  8. Crystal Palace: 1734
  9. Wolves: 1721
  10. Leicester: 1714
  11. West Ham: 1633
  12. Newcastle: 1602
  13. Bournemouth: 1597
  14. Watford: 1564
  15. Southampton: 1474
  16. Cardiff: 1416
  17. Brighton: 1387
  18. Burnley: 1383
  19. Fulham: 1321
  20. Huddersfield: 1159
Who will you select in your Sky Sports Fantasy Football side?

Everton edge Man Utd

Based on the Fantasy Football points haul, Everton would have pipped Manchester United to sixth spot last season.

Jordan Pickford kept 14 clean sheets last campaign - double that of Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea. England's No 1 registered 181 Fantasy Football points.

Clean sheets are worth seven points, so a back four would earn 28 more points in a week with a clean sheet.

More Everton players also scored in the higher regions. Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson notched 190 and 180 Fantasy Football points respectively, which is 370 points in comparison to Paul Pogba's 223.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison were key in Sky Sports Fantasy Football late year.

Lucas Digne (164) and Seamus Coleman (141) scored highly too, making up for the 149 points posted by Marcus Rashford.

Cardiff beat the drop

Cardiff would have survived - largely due to Neil Etheridge's Fantasy points haul. The Cardiff goalkeeper kept nine clean sheets across the campaign, while saving three penalties too.

Neil Etheridge was Cardiff's top performer in 2018/19

From players in bottom-four sides, Etheridge's 154 Fantasy Football tally was only bettered by Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, who netted 11 times in 2018/19. This alone was enough to lift Cardiff out of the relegation zone in the Fantasy Football table, at Burnley's expense.

