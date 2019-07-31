WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester United and Juventus' swap deal for Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku is moving closer after Juve's sporting director flew to London for talks.

Tottenham have won the Audi Cup pre-season trophy after beating Bayern Munich on penalties.

In other pre-season fixtures, Liverpool beat Lyon 3-1 in Geneva and Arsenal drew 1-1 with French side Angers before winning the friendly in a penalty shootout. Chelsea recorded a dramatic 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg.

Australia captain Tim Paine has revealed the team has drawn inspiration from none other than Winston Churchill ahead of The Ashes.

Dillian Whyte is "working to make sure his name is cleared and the truth comes out", according to Eddie Hearn.