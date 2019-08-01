WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Steve Smith hit a century as Australia fought back against England on day one of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Australia were eventually bowled out for 284 - at close of play England were 10 without loss.

James Anderson missed the majority of day one after going for a scan on his right calf. Anderson felt tightness at the end of his fourth over.

Arsenal have completed the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club-record fee of £72m. The Ivory Coast international has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates.

Wolves cruised through to the third qualifying round of the Europa League after beating Northern Irish side Crusaders 6-1 on aggregate. They won the second leg 4-1.

Rangers are also through after a goalless draw away to Proges Niederkorn in Luxembourg sealed a 2-0 aggregate win. Aberdeen thrashed Georgian side Chikhura Sachkhere to progress 6-1 on aggregate.

Dillian Whyte passed VADA anti-doping tests before and after his victory over Oscar Rivas, Sky Sports has learned. Whyte faces allegations of a failed UK Anti-Doping test but has always maintained his innocence.