N'Golo Kante 'happy' at Chelsea - European Paper Talk

France midfielder N'Golo Kante says he is happy at Chelsea

France

N'Golo Kante says he is happy at Chelsea and has no plans to leave despite interest from PSG. "It's rewarding to be wanted by big clubs, when coaches want you in their project it's nice. But I'm happy with my choices and feel good at Chelsea." (Yahoo Sport France)

Leicester are interested in Watford centre-back Christian Kabasele. The Belgian has a contract offer on the table from the Hornets but has attracted interest from the Foxes as they draw up a list of potential replacements for Harry Maguire. (RMC)

Newcastle will sign Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin for around £17m plus bonuses. The 22-year-old has agreed a six-year contract with the Magpies, who beat Watford and Crystal Palace to his signing. (RMC)

Italy

Juventus have agreed terms with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku but a swap deal which would see Paulo Dybala head to Old Trafford appears unlikely as the Argentine star does not want to be pushed out by the Serie A side. (Corriere dello Sport)

United may have more luck with a move for Mario Mandzukic. The Croatian has emerged as a potential target but Juventus would want around £15m for the 33-year-old forward. (Tuttosport)

Manchester City have made little progress in their pursuit of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo. The Premier League champions are prepared to pay around £27m plus Danilo but Juventus want a package closer to £60m for the Portugal international. (Sky Italia)

Juventus forward Moise Keane is set to undergo a medical at Everton today ahead of his £35m move to Goodison. The Serie A side will have the first option on the striker should the Toffees opt to sell. (Sky Italia)

Angel Correa has opted to join Milan ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Atletico Madrid forward will move to the Serie A side for an initial £35m fee. (Sky Italia)

Mauro Icardi's Inter career is over after the club's CEO Beppe Marotta told the Argentine striker he would never play for the club again. Inter hope to sell Icardi for around £60m and Napoli hope to conclude a deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

After Napoli missed out on Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal, the Neapolitan side have moved for PSV winger Hirving Lozano and are confident of completing a deal for the Mexican international. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Tottenham continue to hold talks with Real Betis over the transfer of Giovani Lo Celso. The Spanish side have rejected several offers from Spurs and want at least £70m as PSG are due 20 percent of any fee received for the midfielder. (Sevilla ABC)

Crystal Palace hope to complete the signing of Victor Camarasa, who impressed on loan at Cardiff City last term. Real Betis want around £13m for the Spaniard. (Sevilla ABC)

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek with a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba now unlikely. Los Blancos don't want to pay more than £45m for the Duch international. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid have offered Real Madrid £45m for James Rodriguez. Atleti have given their city rivals until the end of today (Friday) to make a decision as they attempt to finalise their transfer business. (TeleMadrid)

Barcelona winger Malcom travelled to Russia on Thursday to complete a move to Zenit St Petersburg. Barca will receive an initial £35m for the Brazilian with a further £4m in bonuses. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Bayern Munich have agreed terms with Manchester City winger Leroy Sane over a move to the Allianz Arena. The German club will have to pay over £100m to sign the 23-year-old, which would make him the most expensive Bundesliga signing ever. (Kicker)

Sane has agreed a five-year contract with the Bavarians worth over £300,000-a-week. It would make him the best-paid player at Bayern and in the Bundesliga. (Bild)