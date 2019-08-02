WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:35 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Rory Burns hit his maiden Test century on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. England finished on 267-4 to trail Australia by 17 runs - there was also a half century for captain Joe Root.

Manchester United have agreed an £80m deal to sign Leicester defender Harry Maguire, according to Sky sources. The deal is subject to a medical and if completed Maguire would become the world's most expensive defender.

The new EFL season got off to a flier as Luton and Middlesbrough drew 3-3 at Kenilworth Road. A late James Collins goal rescued a point for Luton in what was Boro manager Jonathan Woodgate's first game in charge.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte's negative tests from VADA are 'key evidence' against drug allegations. Hearn wants a verdict from UKAD in a bid to clear Whyte's name after he passed tests before and after his points win over Oscar Rivas.

England's Bronte Law and Charley Hull are challenging for the lead at the Women's British Open at Woburn. Law shot a second round of 67 to move to seven-under par. Hull is also at seven under after a round of 70.

In the Super League top of the table St Helens beat Wakefield 26-6 to go 12 points clear of Warrington in second. At the bottom, Leeds Rhinos beat Huddersfield 42-0.