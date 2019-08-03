Harry Maguire will be an outstanding Man Utd defender, says Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness has backed Harry Maguire to be a major success at Manchester United.

United have agreed an £80m deal to sign the Leicester centre-back, according to Sky sources.

The move is subject to a medical and would eclipse the current world-record £75m Liverpool paid for a defender when they bought Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018.

However, Souness believes the England international will be worth every penny.

"Everyone knows that [United] are desperate to get back challenging for the Premier League," said the Sky Sports pundit.

"There is a premium to be paid normally for United and this time, there is a premium on a premium.

"But Harry Maguire is a top player - what is he, 26 years old? So he arguably has eight years left at the top left in him, provided he does not get any knocks."

The former Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle manager has highlighted Maguire's versatility as being one of his major assets as a defender.

"He has outstanding quality because he can defend, he is great on the ball, he has great presence, is a big guy.

"And the thing I really like about him is when maybe his team have been behind in the past, he is ready to step into midfield and become a midfield player and be the difference. He gets goals from set pieces."

And the Scot also sees no issue with the price - which is set to be the highest fee ever paid for a defender - United are willing to pay for Maguire.

"I think he is a great buy - £80m? That is not for me to say it is too much. That is the price they wanted and that is the price they were prepared to pay.

"And they have got him and I think he will be outstanding for United."

