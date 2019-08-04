Seven arrested after reported fan violence between Liverpool and Manchester City fans

BTP officers were called at 2.02pm following a report of a large fight at Great Portland Street Station

Seven men have been arrested after a reported large fight involving Liverpool and Manchester City supporters on the London Underground on Sunday.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show groups of fans clashing at Great Portland Street station on the Metropolitan Line just after 2pm ahead of the Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

The seven men arrested on suspicion of violent disorder remained in police custody on Monday afternoon.

British Transport Police said in a statement: "The incident happened at 2.02pm (04/08). The fight is reported to have involved football fans.



"The seven men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They remain in police custody.



"Officers are still appealing for any further information."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 319 of 04/08/19.