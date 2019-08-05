Wayne Rooney's potential return to English football discussed on Debate podcast

Listen or subscribe on:

The Debate podcast is back with another episode as the transfer window hots up and the start of the Premier League season is on the horizon.

Host Geoff Shreeves is joined in studio by Joleon Lescott and John O'Shea to discuss all the latest on news on planet football.

Wayne Rooney looks set to return to English football with Derby and the panel discuss whether it's a good move for all parties. Plus, Harry Maguire's move to Manchester United is analysed as is the potential title battle between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.