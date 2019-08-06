Virgil van Dijk warns Harry Maguire of world-record price pressure

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United for £80m on Monday

Virgil van Dijk has warned Harry Maguire he must learn to handle the pressure that comes with being the world's most expensive defender.

Maguire completed his £80m transfer from Leicester to Manchester United on Monday, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Van Dijk in 2018.

Van Dijk, whose reign as the most costly defender of all time lasted 20 months, has told Maguire: "The price comes with pressure but it doesn't change too much because you always have pressure at big clubs like Man United.

"It's not easy to completely shut off all the pressure. Quite a lot of things are more important than playing football. You need to enjoy it but the pressure will always be there.

"Just focus on doing what you love to do and play your best game. Get your qualities out on the pitch, enjoy your game and don't think about the other things.

"If opponents have a go during the game because you cost that much, what can you do? I'm not listening to them. It does not change anything in my head."

'Solskjaer hasn't followed the same path of his predecessors who tried and failed to replicate the dominance of Ferguson. He's moved swiftly and decisively in his first summer transfer window to revamp his defence with the capture of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and now the world-record signing of Harry Maguire.

'United conceded 54 goals in 2018/19, the most of any side in the top six and more than Crystal Palace and Newcastle. But with Wan-Bissaka catching the eye in pre-season and the services of Maguire now secured, the United faithful will be filled with optimism ahead of the new campaign.'

