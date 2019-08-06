Transfer Deadline Day: Follow on Sky Sports

Thursday is Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and the EFL - and Sky Sports will again be offering unrivalled coverage of one of the most exciting days in football.

Both online and on TV, Sky Sports will bring you all the latest news on who your club is signing as the clock ticks down to the 5pm deadline.

Throughout the day, you will be able to hear from some of the most respected names in football who will be in the Sky Sports News studio to give their verdict on the stories making the headlines.

There will also be a transatlantic feel to Transfer Deadline Day as Sky Sports News hosts the NBC Sports Network for the first time.

Deadline Day key timings

The transfer window shuts for Premier League clubs on Thursday August 8 - a day before the new season starts, with Liverpool welcoming Norwich to Anfield in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Clubs have until 5pm on Deadline Day to bring players in, but can still sell to leagues where the window remains open beyond August 8.

Will any of these players make a late move?

The Sky Bet Championship transfer window closes at the same time as the Premier League one - 5pm on Thursday August 8 - following a vote to match the top-flight's cut-off point for deals. Championship clubs can no longer sign players on loan after August 8.

League One and Two clubs have longer to do business - the window shuts on Monday September 2, because August 31 this year falls on a Saturday. The Scottish deadline is also Monday September 2 - but clubs have until midnight to get deals over the line.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2.

Deadline Day schedule

Deadline Day Breakfast kicks off the day on Sky Sports News at 6am ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you through to the close of the summer transfer window.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, you'll be able to watch the final hour of Deadline Day via an online live stream and you won't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.