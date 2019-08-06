Leasing.com Trophy round-up: Manchester United and Chelsea U21s win

Angel Gomes was in action for Manchester United U21s in their Leasing.com Trophy win

Manchester United U21s got off to a winning start in their first campaign in the Leasing.com Trophy by beating Rotherham 2-0.

Second-half goals from Ethan Laird and Largie Ramazani saw United secure victory at the New York Stadium, with the likes of Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong - who have both made senior appearances - also in action.

Elsewhere, Chelsea U21s got off the mark in the competition as they beat Swindon 3-2.

Faustino Anjorin gave the Blues a flying start with two goals early on, netting on 12 and 16 minutes, before Swindon hauled their way back into the game. Daniel Ballard (18) put them back in the game before Adam May (47) struck a leveller shortly after the break.

Chelsea claimed the win, however, thanks to Charlie Brown's goal on the hour.