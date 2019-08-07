Manchester United end Christian Eriksen interest with Real Madrid looming

Christian Eriksen originally joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 in a deal worth £13m

Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham as they believe he has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, Sky Sports News understands.

United were considering a late move for the 27-year-old before Thursday's transfer deadline.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Spurs have been prepared to sell Eriksen this summer and there had been talks with Real Madrid earlier in the window.

2:13 The Good Morning Transfers panel believe Tottenham's new stadium and training facilities would make the club an attractive proposition for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho The Good Morning Transfers panel believe Tottenham's new stadium and training facilities would make the club an attractive proposition for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

A deal did not materialise at the time, with Real boss Zinedine Zidane indicating a preference to try and sign Paul Pogba instead.

Denmark international Eriksen admitted earlier this summer he "would like to try something new" - but also left the door open to sign a new Spurs deal if he stays.

Spurs remain keen to bring in an attacking midfielder before the 5pm deadline on Thursday, and they remain favourites to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona, while also having agreed a £64.4m fee for Juventus' Paulo Dybala, according to Sky in Italy.

Spurs have agreed a fee for Paulo Dybala - Sky in Italy

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month.