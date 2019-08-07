Premier League 'ready to go' with VAR, says interim CEO Richard Masters

0:42 Premier League interim CEO Richard Masters says they are 'ready to go' with VAR for the new season Premier League interim CEO Richard Masters says they are 'ready to go' with VAR for the new season

Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters believes they are ready for the introduction of VAR in the coming season.

The English top division has delayed bringing in the system in order to thoroughly test it and Masters is convinced VAR will improve decision making in the Premier League, without unduly affecting the rhythm of the game.

VAR is coming to the Premier League this season

"We have been working on it for two years and in some respects, we are late to the party but I think we are ready to do it," Masters told Sky Sports News.

"I was at the VAR hub yesterday [Tuesday] with some of the managers, just going through last-minute preparations, and we are ready to go.

"The team of Mike Riley and Neil Swarbrick have done a great job in coming up with what I think is the right version of VAR for the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Norwich Live on

"People want to see those big decisions sorted out but they don't want the pace and the passion of the Premier League to be interrupted.

"I think we are setting the bar high for intervention on those subjective decisions and you will see our referees using the referee review area more sparingly.

1:06 Former Premier League referee Mike Riley tells Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson that we should harness the advantages of VAR Former Premier League referee Mike Riley tells Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson that we should harness the advantages of VAR

"The mantra is 'maximum benefit, minimum disruption'."

Masters also feels last season's Premier League title race was a high-water mark for the division and he says the "anticipation is building" ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, which begins with Liverpool vs Norwich on Friday night - live on Sky Sports.

"I think last season, the Premier League reached new levels," added Masters.

0:34 Noel Gallagher does not believe VAR's introduction to the Premier League is going to work in its current state Noel Gallagher does not believe VAR's introduction to the Premier League is going to work in its current state

"We obviously had this incredible title race, with [Manchester] City and Liverpool going all the way to the final day before City just pipped them.

"We also had the all-Premier League European finals and we had a proper race for the remaining European spots.

"When you start a new Premier League season you never know which 17 teams are still going to be standing in May.

"The anticipation is building. Last season stadiums were full and around the world, our audience was up by 10 per cent, which I think is testament to that amazing title race."