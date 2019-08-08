WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:44 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

A busy transfer deadline day saw Arsenal buy two new defenders for a combined cost of £33m as they sold a midfielder to Everton for £35m.

Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham also made two new signings with one coming permanently while the other joined on an initial loan deal.

Manchester United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan for a fee of around £73m.

There was an emotional signing on Deadline Day for Andy Carroll as he rejoined Newcastle - find out what he had to say about his return.

And there are strong words from Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson after Wilfried Zaha failed to get his move away from the club.