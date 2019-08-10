Jack Grealish's Teammates 2.0 - John Terry the ref and tiny shinpads

Jack Grealish sat down with Soccer AM's Tubes for an entertaining episode of Teammates 2.0

Who is the best player at Aston Villa? The joker? The hard man? And why does John Terry ref the training games? Jack Grealish reveals all to Soccer AM's Tubes in Teammates 2.0.

Grealish was a huge part of Villa's promotion push last season, seeing them return to the Premier League following a three-year absence.

They kick-off at Tottenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm.

Best player?

Me! Nah, I'm only joking. I'd probably say John McGinn, he is so good. He isn't as good in training as he is on the matchday, he doesn't like all the little bits, the one-touch, two-touch, little games, but on the matchday obviously he is unbelievable. For me to play alongside him is a pleasure.

The joker?

There's a few. Neil Taylor likes a joke, you probably wouldn't think it, and Henri Lansbury, he's always trying to get under everyone's skin! He's more of a wind-up.

The hard man?

Wesley, the new striker. In our first pre-season game he started fighting straight away with one of the Walsall players! But even in training he's not afraid to throw his body around. He's come in and let people know he's here!

You know how to take a punch though!

I took one last season, a right beauty! Do you know what, I thought it was one of their players at the start! But at least we won the game, that was the main thing. I had to laugh it off for a bit, but fuming inside, you know the ones! I can't really say it happens in football, because it doesn't, it's the last thing I would have expected to happen on a pitch. At the end of the day I just wanted to win the game, and we did.

Kit man's nightmare?

I'd probably say myself! Like if I go out to training with my gloves, thinking it's cold, but it's not as cold as I thought, I just tend to take them off and leave them out there. I don't do it on purpose! It's just one of them…

Do you have the world's smallest shinpads? Are they from the kids' section?

They actually are. They're age 5-7 I think. That's no joke. I hate huge shinpads.

Who is the biggest diva?

Henri Lansbury. Have a look at his haircuts over the years. Shocking aren't they? He loves it, always in the mirror, always looking at himself.

The best dancer?

I'd say Jonathan Kodjia. He loves it, always dancing. When he gets hold of the speaker, which isn't very often because his music is rascal! When he gets it on, he goes mad, into his own world.

What are your moves like?

Do you know what? Terrible. I've got nothing. Just stiff. You wouldn't see me dancing on a night out.

Quickest player?

Andre Green. He's got pace to burn.

Best singer?

John McGinn likes to sing Scottish songs all the time, the Proclaimers and that! I can't say he's the best singer because he isn't good but he likes to sing.

Who is fined the most?

I get fined now and again, sometimes I'm a bit lackadaisical. We might have a meeting and I'll just go somewhere, go and get a drink from the canteen and get chatting to someone, and not realise I'm in a meeting.

Actually, I'm saying Kourtney Hause. He likes coming in on the dot, so if there's any traffic, he's late.

Worst clothes?

Henri Lansbury, definitely. If you could see his gear, horrendous. You know how back in the day everyone wore everything mad baggy, like socks pulled up and then three-quarter lengths, with a bit of skin showing. Miles off it. It's terrible.

The biggest moaner?

Me or McGinn. He just moans about everything, but I only moan in training. John Terry hates reffing now because I moan all the time, one bad decision.

JT refs the games?!

Yeah. He'd loved to get involved all the time, because he's still got it. Technically, honestly, you look at him and think he could still play. When Matt Targett arrived, JT was on our team because we had low numbers in training, and Targett was like: 'How good is JT? He's better than me, and I've just signed for £13m!'

He's class.

Who is the DJ?

Me. Most of the lads just put their own headphones in, so its usually just me listening to it! People like to listen to their own tracks, it's probably me and five others listening to it! R&B, hip-hop, Drake and then a few house tunes to get you in the mood.

Watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa on Saturday, August 10 on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off is at 3pm.