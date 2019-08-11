WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Harry Kane scored twice in the final five minutes to clinch a 3-1 win for Tottenham over Aston Villa. Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal face Newcastle on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Frank Lampard says he will be successful as Chelsea manager if they can improve every day and be competitive. His first Premier League game in charge is against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Eddie Jones says there are still two or three places for grabs before he names his World Cup squad on Monday. England face Wales at Twickenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Handre Pollard scored 31 points as South Africa hammered Argentina to win the Rugby Championship. It's their first title since lifting the Tri Nations in 2009.

And Rory McIlroy hasn't given up hope of victory at the Northern Trust after ending with two birdies in his last three holes in New Jersey. He is four shots behind leader Patrick Reed, with Justin Rose three off the pace going into the final round.