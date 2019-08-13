WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:31 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Andy Murray says there is lots to work on after losing in his first singles appearance since undergoing hip surgery in January. He was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Richard Gasquet in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will be out of action for the "next few weeks" due to a calf strain picked up in their win over Norwich. Liverpool will sign free agent Andy Lonergan as back-up to second-choice Adrian.

Andy Murray lost on his return to competitive singles action

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua has not decided to "cash out" in the Andy Ruiz Jr rematch. The heavyweight title fight takes place in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Eddie Jones says England "need people with a samurai spirit" after naming his 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Centre Ben Te'o was the headline omission - uncapped winger Ruaridh McConnochie is included.

Ben Te'o has been left out of England's Rugby World Cup squad

Australia coach Justin Langer says his side are ready to deal with the pace of England bowler Jofra Archer. Archer is expected to make his Test debut at Lord's on Wednesday in the second Ashes Test.

European captain Catriona Matthew insists she was not taking a risk by selecting Suzann Pettersen in her Solheim Cup side. Pettersen has made just two competitive starts in the past 21 months.