Arsenal Women's striker Danielle Carter suffers new ACL rupture

Arsenal Women's striker Danielle Carter has once again ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in her knee, the club have confirmed.

The injury was suffered during the Gunners' Emirates Cup match against Bayern Munich last month.

It is the second time in 15 months that Carter has ruptured her ACL, and she will undergo an operation in the next few weeks.

An Arsenal statement read: "Everyone at the club will be supporting Danielle fully on her journey back to fitness, and we are all wishing her a speedy recovery."

Carter has spent her entire senior career with Arsenal, and has six goals in four games for England.