Bury 'receive very good offer' to buy club as EFL imposes new deadline

Bury's first two League One fixtures of the season have been postponed

Bury have received a "very good offer" to take over the crisis-hit League One side, according to a statement from the club.

The Shakers have been given a 12-point penalty and are yet to play a league game this season, with the EFL unsatisfied with owner Steve Dale's plan to solve the club's financial problems.

They have been told they will be removed from the EFL if they do not meet the requirements of their insolvency policy by August 23, but an offer to save the club appears to now be on the table.

A statement on Bury's website on Monday evening read: "We can confirm that today we have received an offer for the sale of Bury Football Club, one that we all at the club believe is a very good offer.

"This offer has been conveyed to Steve Dale and we are still waiting to hear from him.

"This offer is the only lifeline for the future of the club and we implore Steve Dale to accept it, as it has the full backing of all of the senior staff at Bury FC."

Earlier on Monday, the EFL revealed they have given Bury a deadline of 9am on Tuesday to provide information they have requested or their game against Gillingham at Gigg Lane on Saturday will be postponed.

The EFL say they met Dale on Monday, but he still has not "provided the required clarity on how he plans to meet the club's commitments to football creditors, payment to unsecured creditors as part of the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), alongside source and sufficiency of funding for season 2019/20".

EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said: "We remain disappointed that we are still not in a position to reach a successful conclusion with Mr Dale but will continue to work diligently in an effort to receive the information we require.

"The real threat of Bury's EFL membership being withdrawn still exists, a situation nobody - including this board - wants to see and I sincerely hope we can find a way through these challenging circumstances for the benefit of all those who have an association with the club."