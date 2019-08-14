WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool have won the UEFA Super Cup after beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties in Istanbul. Tammy Abraham was the only player not to score in the shootout after the match finished 2-2 after extra time.

Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson were exposed to harmful levels of carbon monoxide in their private plane when it crashed, according to the Air Investigation Branch.

Day One of the second Ashes Test at Lord's was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain, delaying Jofra Archer's Test debut.

Andy Ruiz Jr says a rematch with Anthony Joshua will be on his terms and in the United States. That's despite promoter Eddie Hearn saying a deal's already been finalised for the fight to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Tiger Woods says he's fit and ready to go ahead of this weekend's BMW Championship at Medinah. The 15-time major champion withdrew from last week's Northern Trust due to back pain.