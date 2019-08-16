Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Watch Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday Night Football

Arsenal could welcome back Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac. The pair were the victims of an attempted car-jacking last month and did not travel to Newcastle last weekend as the police investigate "further security incidents" but Unai Emery is confident they will be ready if called upon. David Luiz, Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe will hope to be involved but Granit Xhaka could miss out with leg and back bruising.

Left-back Charlie Taylor could return to the match-day squad for Burnley but Danny Drinkwater is unlikely to be considered just yet. Winger Robbie Brady (ribs) and midfielder Steven Defour (calf) remain sidelined.

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are set to return for Arsenal

Stat of the match: Arsenal have won their last nine games against Burnley in the Premier League - they have only had longer runs against Man City (11 between 1994 and 2004) and Newcastle United (10 between 2012 and 2017).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Fantasy Football tip: It is hard to look past Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.7m), who is on the hunt for his second in as many games. Nicolas Pepe (£9.8m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£11.1m) could make their first starts of the season and goals could be plentiful at the Emirates on Saturday. Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 4-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

2:11 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Tottenham travelling to Champions Manchester City as well as Wolves taking on Manchester United at Molineux A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Tottenham travelling to Champions Manchester City as well as Wolves taking on Manchester United at Molineux

Aston Villa will be without Jonathan Kodjia and Kortney Hause (both ankle), while James Chester remains absent for Dean Smith's side after picking up a hamstring injury during pre-season.

Bournemouth will again be without forward Arnaut Danjuma (foot) and defender Lloyd Kelly (ankle) but midfielders Andrew Surman and Harry Wilson are both available. Lewis Cook is continuing the final stages of his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury, while Dan Gosling (hip), David Brooks (ankle), Simon Francis and Junior Stanislas (both knee) are still recovering.

0:33 Eddie Howe says there is 'no doubting' Tyrone Mings' qualities as a defender Eddie Howe says there is 'no doubting' Tyrone Mings' qualities as a defender

Stat of the match: Aston Villa faced 31 shots in their first Premier League match of 2019-20 against Spurs - the most of any club on MD1 and the most they've faced in a league game since February 2010, also against Spurs (34 shots).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Fantasy Football tip: In a game that may well be lit up with goals, Wesley (£7.2m) could announce himself to the Villa Park faithful, especially with Jack Grealish (£7.9m) playing behind him. Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (Price Boost 10/1 with Sky Bet)

6:06 Danny Mills talks through the essential stats that could play a part in this weekend's Premier League fixtures Danny Mills talks through the essential stats that could play a part in this weekend's Premier League fixtures

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury problems but summer signing Neal Maupay is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score on his debut in the 3-0 win at Watford. Winger Jose Izquierdo and defender Ezequiel Schelotto (both knee) continue their rehabilitation along with midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder).

West Ham have doubts over forwards Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson. Captain Mark Noble (calf) will miss out again but midfielder Jack Wilshere is fit despite coming off against City with a dead leg.

Stat of the match: West Ham have lost each of their last eight Premier League games in August, conceding 27 goals across those defeats.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Fantasy Football tip: Mat Ryan (£6.5m) racked up tier one save bonus points last week and kept a clean sheet, but his side could face more pressure against a West Ham side who are after a reaction following the 5-0 defeat by Man City. Brighton's three centre-backs could also be a possibility, proving a great threat from set-pieces. Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 0-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton are waiting on the fitness of Andre Gomes ahead of their Premier League clash with Watford. The midfielder limped out of the Toffees' opening game of the season against Crystal Palace just before half-time and is a doubt while midfielder Fabian Delph (thigh) remains sidelined. Full-back Leighton Baines is back training with the squad but midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin misses out through suspension following his sending-off against Palace.

1:38 Marco Silva is pleased with his Everton's defensive record, keeping nine clean sheets in the last 12 Premier League games, but admits they need to score more at the other end Marco Silva is pleased with his Everton's defensive record, keeping nine clean sheets in the last 12 Premier League games, but admits they need to score more at the other end

Danny Welbeck could be involved for Watford after stepping up his training this week. The England international has not featured since November when he broke his leg playing for Arsenal but is back to fitness, though record signing Ismaila Sarr will not feature. Gerard Deulofeu should be fine after coming off against Brighton last week with an illness while Adam Masina, Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah are back in the squad.

Stat of the match: Watford are winless in all 13 away matches against Everton in all competitions (W0 D2 L11), leading in three of their last four matches at Goodison Park but failing to win any.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Fantasy Football tip: Richarlison (£10.2m) scored in this fixture last season, as him and Marco Silva face their former club once more. Moise Kean (£10.2m) came off the bench against Crystal Palace and could come in to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 1-1 6/1 with Sky Bet

Team news to follow.

0:32 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce expects Andy Carroll to have a 'big part to play' this season after returning to the club on a free transfer Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce expects Andy Carroll to have a 'big part to play' this season after returning to the club on a free transfer

Stat of the match: Newcastle manager Steve Bruce's three away Premier League matches against Norwich have all ended in defeat with different clubs - May 2005 with Birmingham, September 2011 with Sunderland and January 2014 with Hull City.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Fantasy Football tip: Teemu Pukki (£7.8m) and Miguel Almiron (£8m) are both good options to pursue here. Pukki scored at Anfield and had several other chances. Almiron looked lively against Arsenal but must threaten more if Steve Bruce's side are to leave with anything. Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 1-2 (Price Boost 14/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed he has no fresh injury concerns. New signing Kevin Danso is available having joined up with the squad earlier this week.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League trip to Southampton after suffering a freak ankle injury during the Super Cup victory over Chelsea. Should Liverpool be without Adrian, either Andy Lonergan and Caoimhin Kelleher will deputise for the Spaniard, with regular first-choice Alisson already out for a few weeks because of a calf complaint. Naby Keita has also been ruled out of the trip to Southampton.

0:55 Jurgen Klopp says goalkeeper Adrian is a doubt to face Southampton after being injured by a fan who invaded the pitch at the end of Liverpool's Super Cup win over Chelsea Jurgen Klopp says goalkeeper Adrian is a doubt to face Southampton after being injured by a fan who invaded the pitch at the end of Liverpool's Super Cup win over Chelsea

Stat of the match: Liverpool could equal their best ever Premier League winning run of 11 consecutive victories if they beat Southampton, with their previous run coming between February and April 2014 under Brendan Rodgers.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Fantasy Football tip: Southampton look to bounce back against a Liverpool side that may feel fatigued following the UEFA Super Cup. Divock Origi (£9.3m) registered 12 points last week and could be set to lead the line once more at St Mary's. Origi scored and made a goal against Norwich. Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Midfielder Fernandinho is back in contention as Manchester City have close to a fully-fit squad available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham. The Brazilian missed last week's opener against West Ham having returned to

training late following international duty. Winger Leroy Sane is the only major absentee as he awaits knee surgery while left-back Benjamin Mendy is unlikely to be involved as he builds up match fitness.

Tottenham are still without hamstring injury victims Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon. Juan Foyth and Heung-min Son are both suspended but Spurs are otherwise at full strength. Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen are vying for starts while Giovani Lo Celso could be on the bench following his deadline day move from Real Betis.

1:13 Man City manager Pep Guardiola insists the top six teams in the Premier League can all challenge for the title this season Man City manager Pep Guardiola insists the top six teams in the Premier League can all challenge for the title this season

Stat of the match: Manchester City haven't lost their opening home league match in a top-flight season since 1989-90 against Southampton - they are unbeaten in 24 matches since (W16 D8 L0).

How to watch: Man City vs Tottenham is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Fantasy Football tip: Sergio Aguero (£12.1m) loves scoring against top-six sides and hit hat-tricks against Chelsea and Arsenal last season. After City's start at West Ham, there is little reason to believe he could not star again. Speaking of goals, it is hard to look past Raheem Sterling (£11.6m). Can he grab another on his return to the Etihad? Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 4-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Man City vs Tottenham Live on

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder must decide whether to recall Billy Sharp to his starting line-up after the veteran striker stepped off the bench to clinch an opening-weekend point against Bournemouth. Club-record signing Oliver McBurnie is also hoping to start, while Luke Freeman could feature from the off if Wilder reverts to his more usual 3-4-1-2 after deploying John Lundstram in midfield against Bournemouth. Ravel Morrison could make the bench after missing out last time.

Crystal Palace will have defender Jeffrey Schlupp back from an ankle problem for the trip to Bramall Lane. Defender Gary Cahill, midfielder James McCarthy and Victor Camarasa should all be involved again but centre-back James Tomkins continues his recovery from a groin problem and Mamadou Sakho (knee) also remains unavailable.

1:05 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he had to work hard to reconnect the club's fans with his players when he first arrived at Bramall Lane Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he had to work hard to reconnect the club's fans with his players when he first arrived at Bramall Lane

Stat of the match: London teams have won only three of their 18 Premier League visits to Bramall Lane, with Sheffield United winning the last five such games in a row.

How to watch: Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Watch Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace on Super Sunday

Fantasy Football tip: Callum Robinson (£6.8m) impressed against Bournemouth on the opening day, so much so that he received a Sky Sports Man of the Match award. He looked positive and threatening throughout, and the Blades are back at Bramall Lane, hoping it will be the fortress they need it to be this campaign. Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheff Utd vs C Palace Live on

Team news to follow.

Stat of the match: Only one of the last 86 shots in Premier League games between Chelsea and Leicester has been converted - the one converted was scored by Leicester's Jamie Vardy in a 1-0 win in December 2018.

How to watch: Chelsea vs Leicester is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City on Super Sunday

Fantasy Football tip: Antonio Rudiger (£8.9m) could come in to take the place of Kurt Zouma, which will add some organisation and confidence at the back, but up against him will be Jamie Vardy (£10.7m), who will cause problems with his pace and the supply of James Maddison (£8.3m). Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 1-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Leicester Live on

Wolves are expected to recall a host of players to face Manchester United after their Europa League win against FC Pyunik. Strikers Pedro Neto and Patrick Cutrone impressed but Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota should return. Rui Patricio, Ryan Bennett, Ruben Neves, Jonny and Matt Doherty are also set to be recalled by boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh injury concerns. Alexis Sanchez and Fred are building fitness, while Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain sidelined through injury.

0:58 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will end their losing run against Wolves on Monday Night Football Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will end their losing run against Wolves on Monday Night Football

Stat of the match: Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League away games (D1 L3). They last had a longer such run on the road between April-November 2014 (seven games under David Moyes, Ryan Giggs and Louis van Gaal).

How to watch: Wolves vs Man Utd is live on Monday Night Football from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Watch Wolves vs Manchester United on Monday Night Football

Fantasy Football tip: The key battle in this fixture has to be Diogo Jota (£8.3m) and Raul Jimenez (£10.6m) up against Harry Maguire (£8.9m) and Victor Lindelof (£8.7m). A new-look defence looking to thwart a formidable front pairing. Who will you transfer in for Monday Night Football? Play here.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)