WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Australia have the edge in the second Ashes Test as they closed day two on 30-1 after bowling England out for 258 at Lord's.

Social media giant Twitter has agreed to discuss racist abuse with football anti-discrimination group Kick It Out for the first time.

It comes after Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was targeted online after missing the decisive penalty in Chelsea's 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the Super Cup final on Wednesday night.

Diogo Jota's spectacular late volley capped a fine 4-0 second-leg victory for Wolves over Pyunik as they moved closer to the Europa League group stage.

Rangers made the minimum fuss of completing the job against FC Midtjylland as they cruised into the Europa League play-offs with a 3-1 win at Ibrox.