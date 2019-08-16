WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:13 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is close to joining Bayern Munich on loan, according to Sky in Germany.

Aritz Aduriz's late stunning scissor kick gave Athletic Bilbao an opening-day 1-0 win over Barcelona in La Liga.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is ready to put his faith in Gareth Bale as he looks set to stay at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is "very optimistic" about starting Saturday's Premier League game against Southampton after he was injured by a fan at the Super Cup.

Jofra Archer took his first Test wicket as England's bowlers made good use of favourable conditions on a rain-hit day at Lord's in the second Ashes Test against Australia.