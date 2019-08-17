Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez eyed by Inter Milan

Inter Milan are considering making a bid to sign Alexis Sanchez

Inter Milan are considering making a bid to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United, according to Sky in Italy.

The Chilean is one of a number of options the Nerazzurri are looking at after Edin Dzeko ended speculation linking him with a possible move to the San Siro by signing a new three-year contract with Roma.

Inter boss Antonio Conte wants another forward to work with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez and sporting director Piero Ausilio and CEO Beppe Marotta are evaluating different options.

Antonio Conte took over at Inter this summer

Besides Sanchez, Inter are understood to be looking at Ante Rebic from Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, Arkadiusz Milik at Napoli as well as free agent and former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente.

Conte worked with the Spaniard at Juventus, where they won three Serie A titles together.

Sanchez, who previously played in Italy with Udinese, has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford after joining from Arsenal in January 2018, scoring just five goals in 45 appearances so far.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted this week that Sanchez wants to remain at the club and said he expects the 30-year-old to "come good" in Manchester.