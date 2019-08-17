WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:27 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Gabriel Jesus had an injury-time goal ruled out by VAR as Tottenham left Manchester City with a 2-2 draw, scoring with their only two shots on target.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino's goals gave Liverpool a 2-1 win at Southampton despite a late scare from the hosts.

Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Gareth Bale will be staying at Real Madrid after the Welshman inspired his team to an opening day 3-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Inter Milan's representatives are in the UK to hold talks with Manchester United over the transfer of Alexis Sanchez, according to Sky in Italy.

Steve Smith fell just short of another Ashes ton before England stumbled their way to 96-4 on a thrilling day at Lord's.

Wales moved top of the world rankings as they avenged last Sunday's defeat to England with a hard-fought 13-6 win.