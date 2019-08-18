European paper talk: Neymar return to Barcelona runs into trouble after Philippe Coutinho move

Neymar has been the subject of sustained interest from Barcelona this summer

With news of why Philippe Coutinho's Bayern move has put a spanner in the works for a Neymar transfer, here's the European back pages.

Spain

Barcelona continue to hatch plans on how they can land Neymar but Philippe Coutinho's decision to join Bayern Munich on loan instead of being part of a switch to Paris Saint-germain means the two clubs have to head back to the drawing board. (Mundo Deportivo)

One of the options being considered is including a loan move for Barcelona's France international Ousmane Dembele as part of a Neymar return. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ivan Rakitic was named on the bench for Barcelona'a La Liga defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Friday

While the Neymar situation has been described by another outlet as 'a poker game' and claims Ivan Rakitic could still be part of any deal, as Barcelona try to balance their wage bill. (Sport)

One deal which is not happening is Rodrigo Moreno's move to Atletico Madrid. Valencia boss Marcelino admitted his club and the player himself had stated last week the former Bolton Wanderers loanee would be on the move but the manager has said that is no longer the case. (Several)

Germany

Renato Sanches turns 22 on Sunday but the midfielder is in no mood to celebrate after admitting he is unhappy with his lack of game time at Bayern Munich and wants to leave the club. However, the Bundesliga champions' CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has stated he will not be sold and has told the Portugal international 'he would do well to calm down'. (Sport1)

FC Augsburg are on the verge of signing former Arsenal defender and free agent Stephan Lichtsteiner. (Kicker)

France

Juventus once again sent scouts to watch Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as they weigh up a move for the former Celtic player. (L'Equipe)

Moussa Dembele enjoyed a stellar first season in France

Rennes are on the verge of signing former Lyon captain Maxime Gonalons from Roma on an initial loan deal with the option to buy. (L'Equipe)

Italy

Napoli have reported agreed all the details for the transfer of PSV's Hirving Lozano, who is believed to be costing around €42m. The Mexico international is expected to arrive in Italy on Tuesday ahead of a medical on Wednesday. (Corriere dello Sport)

Maverick striker Mario Balotelli has signed for Brescia but with the club's owner Massimo Cellino as famously unique as the former Manchester City player, the ex-Leeds boss refused to announce the signing on Saturday as it was August 17, with the number considered unlucky by many in Italy. (TuttoSport)

Balotelli is said to have agreed an initial one-year contract and a second year will be automatically triggered if they remain in Serie A following their promotion last season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli still have not given up hope of also signing Mauro Icardi despite the Lozano deal, with the club said to be considering a new €60m bid for the Inter forward. (Corriere dello Sport)

Mauro Icardi has been frozen out at Inter Milan

Juventus are the second team in the running for Icardi and their chairman Andrea Agnelli is keen on a swap deal with Paulo Dybala, despite his impressive performance for the Serie A champions this weekend. (Corriere dello Sport)

Another dimension to the negotiations is that Napoli are considering offering Arkadiusz Milik plus cash in the hope of landing Icardi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)