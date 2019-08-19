Wolves vs Manchester United team news: Daniel James makes first start

Daniel James starts for Manchester United against Wolves

Daniel James makes his first start for Manchester United in their Monday Night Football clash with Wolves.

The summer signing came off the bench and scored in United's 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the opening weekend.

He replaces Andreas Periera in United's only change as they look to avoid a third straight defeat at Molineux.

Wolves name the same starting XI that drew at Leicester last weekend.

Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez will lead the line while new signings Pedro Neto and Patrick Cutrone are on the bench again.

Team news

Wolves: Patricio, Doherty, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Jonny, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neves, Jota, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Neto, Cutrone, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Vinagre, Traore

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, James, Lingard, Martial, Rashford

Subs: Romero, Mata, Young, Pereira, Greenwood, Matic, Tuanzebe

Wolves vs Manchester United is live on Monday Night Football from 7pm, with kick-off at 8pm.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher join David Jones in the studio for the first MNF of the new season.

