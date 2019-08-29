Neymar, Alexis Sanchez, Christian Eriksen - which European deals can still be done?

Alexis Sanchez, Neymar and Christian Eriksen (left to right) could make late moves

The European transfer window remains open until September 2 and there are still a number of big deals that can be done.

Follow Deadline Day 2 from across Europe on Sky Sports' digital platforms and Sky Sports News on Monday, where the following potential deals could get across the line...

Alexis Sanchez

Perhaps one of the longest running transfer sagas this summer, Alexis Sanchez could still seal a move to Inter Milan, following former Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku to the Serie A club.

The Chile international, who arrived at Old Trafford in January 2018 from Arsenal, has scored only three Premier League goals for United and has not completed a full 90 minutes since the opening game of last season, with poor form and injuries playing their part.

"I welcomed him to the club because I thought he would be a forward who could play all across the line, he would score goals, he's tenacious," said Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville. "But he's been a disaster. He's been an absolute disaster. I have no idea what's happened to Alexis Sanchez."

The forward has arrived in Italy to seal his season-long loan, with the deal set to go through before Monday's deadline.

Neymar

Neymar could be reunited with some familiar faces at Barcelona

What would a transfer window be without Neymar rumours? It was only two years ago that the Brazilian superstar made an eye-watering £200m move from Barcelona to PSG but he appears to be unsettled in France - being left out of the squad on Sunday - and has suffered injuries ruling him out of key periods in both his seasons in Paris.

Neymar is now being linked with La Liga's two heavyweights, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are reportedly vying for his services. A return to Barcelona would see him back where he first flourished in Europe, with the tried and tested trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar reunited. However, Antonie Griezmann will not be willing to sit on the bench and watch them have all the fun.

Real Madrid would bring a new challenge, but do they need another forward player? They have already brought in Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard this summer, with James Rodriguez finding himself back in the fold after two years on loan at Bayern Munich. Gareth Bale also looks to be staying put after his own turbulent summer and Karim Benzema continues to lead the line after Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus.

But any deal for Neymar is likely to be an initial loan, with Spanish football journalist Dermot Corrigan recently telling Sky Sports News: "He has made it clear he would like to leave but PSG but it comes down to the finances.

"Both Real and Barcelona have already spent a lot of money this summer signing players like Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann. They would both need to sell if they could or work on some kind of loan move, which seems to be the most likely option at the moment."

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has seen his chances limited by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo

As ever, the transfer market is a merry-go-round, and reports suggest that Paulo Dybala - who nearly moved to Manchester United and Tottenham during the Premier League window - could replace Neymar at PSG, should the Brazilian move on.

The Juventus striker has found himself playing second fiddle to Ronaldo and sat on the bench as the Serie A champions beat Parma 1-0 in their opening game at the weekend.

The most recent reports suggest that negotiations around image rights are holding up any potential deal, although whether this would be a loan or permanent deal is subject to conflicting accounts.

Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen

It has been a stop-start new season for Christian Eriksen, who started just once, against Manchester City, and was used as a substitute in the other two games. Tottenham's results have reflected this too, with one win, one draw and a shock loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

While the absence of Eriksen cannot solely be to blame, it is no surprise that Tottenham perform far better with the Dane, and he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. His current deal is set to expire next summer when the Spanish side could land him for free.

Mauricio Pochettino has already stated that his side remain "unsettled" due to the European transfer window still being open, criticising the Premier League for moving their own deadline forward, and has admitted that he is unsure if Eriksen will play for Tottenham again.

Jan Vertonghen is yet to start for Tottenham in the Premier League this season

"We are waiting to see what happens. It's not an easy situation," said Pochettino. "We know this can unsettle the group but we know in 10 days it will finish [when the window closes] and things will be clear."

And what of Jan Vertonghen? The defender was left out of the squad for the opening weekend win against Aston Villa and has only made the bench in the last two games. Vertonghen said earlier this month that he is happy at Tottenham as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, although as things stand, he may not want to stay longer.

Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos

It could be a case of one in, one out for Rangers before the window closes. Ryan Kent remains a target for Steven Gerrard after his superb loan spell at the club last season, but the manager admits that it may be difficult to land the Liverpool winger.

"There's been no change or developments since the last time we asked Liverpool and were told there wouldn't be a loan situation. Nothing has changed on it," he told the Daily Record. "But you never give up on trying to improve your team and squad."

Alfredo Morelos has scored seven goals in seven Europa League qualifying games, plus a further two in three Scottish Premiership matches, and his free-scoring form has caught the eye on the continent.

Ligue 1 side Nice were thought to have been preparing a £15m bid for the striker and Gerrard is bracing himself for more big money bids before the September 2 deadline.

"I want to keep as many good players as I can, but I'm not stupid," he said. "I realise that if a bid comes for a player and the board accept it, then it's a tough position for me to be in. There's no possible way that we can move forward and challenge on all fronts if we were to lose a main player."

Greg Taylor and Scott Sinclair

Neil Lennon is still in the market for players, saying on Monday: "We need players in two or three positions. Hopefully we can get some quality bodies in."

He is focusing on the full-back area and Celtic have been heavily linked with Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor. Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson explains: "Celtic have made an enquiry for Taylor, but are yet to make a formal offer, and they have reportedly been quoted £3m as an asking price.

"Sources close to this deal have suggested Killie's valuation is unrealistic. Celtic have walked away from moves involving other Scottish clubs before when they have felt the asking price has been too high; last year's saga involving John McGinn immediately springs to mind."

One name being touted as a departure is Scott Sinclair, who is yet to start a game for Celtic this season - considering their season began in early July - and was not included in the squad that won 3-1 against Hearts at the weekend.

Scott Sinclair remains on the periphery of Celtic's first team, but will he secure a move elsewhere?

But Lennon insists that he is not trying to push the winger out, who may not have a lot of time to find somewhere new. The manager told The Scottish Sun: "It's understandable if Sinclair feels put out. We don't want to treat him badly because he's a senior pro. It's just that he's finding it difficult right now to get into the squad. I can't pick six wingers."

Mohamed Elneny, Shkodran Mustafi & Nacho Monreal

Unai Emery has made it abundantly clear that Mohamed Elneny and Shkodran Mustafi have no future in his Arsenal team, and they should move elsewhere before the deadline on September 2.

"We have some players and they know their situation," said the Arsenal boss. "For example, Elneny and Mustafi, they know their situation in the squad. I spoke with them a lot of times last year in this position and I think it is positive for them to leave and to sign for another team where they can be protagonists, they can be happy and can continue their careers as players."

Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny have been told they can leave Arsenal

Mustafi's father and agent, Kujtim, has also waded in, saying his son - who remains the most expensive defender Arsenal have ever signed - needs to leave the club: "Shkodran had a great time with Arsenal. However the best for both sides is probably to work on a transfer. But for that it also needs market-driven transfer-fees."

Roma and Monaco have been rumoured as suitors for Mustafi, who has seen the arrival of David Luiz limit his chances in the first team, while Sky sources understand Besiktas would like to take Elneny on a season-long loan.

Nacho Monreal has been linked with a move away, despite starting in all three games this season

As for Nacho Monreal, reports emerged over the weekend that Real Sociedad are interested in the defender, and despite starting in every game so far, Emery conceded that Monreal may be allowed to leave.

The manager said: "It's one issue, we need to speak the next days because in Europe, the transfer window isn't finished yet. But we are going to speak about all the situation, the possibility. With Nacho there is one possibility that's open and we're going to speak about that."

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs' can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog throughout the weekend for all the latest news and rumours from the window and follow all the done deals on Monday on Sky Sports News.