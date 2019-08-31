Neymar, Javier Hernandez, Christian Eriksen - which European deals can still be done?

Christian Eriksen could yet move away from Tottenham

The European transfer window remains open until September 2 and there are still a number of big deals that can be done.

Follow Deadline Day 2 from across Europe on Sky Sports' digital platforms and Sky Sports News on Monday, where the following potential deals could get across the line...

Neymar

Neymar could be reunited with some familiar faces at Barcelona

What would a transfer window be without Neymar rumours?

It was only two years ago that the Brazilian superstar made an eye-watering £200m move from Barcelona to PSG but it appears after a summer of speculation he will be staying in Paris.

Talks over a return to Barcelona broke down on Saturday, despite Neymar's offer to pay £17.7m (€20m) towards securing a deal.

PSG unwillingness to lower their valuation - thought be £200m - also ensured a late move failed to materialise.

Neymar has since agreed to stay at PSG and is scheduled to travel to Miami to join the Brazil for the forthcoming international fixtures.

He is yet to feature for PSG this season, but has returned to training for the Ligue 1 champions.

It is understood Neymar intends to respect the remainder of his PSG contract and fulfil the commitments when he returns from the international break.

Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez could be set to leave West Ham before the close of the European deadline

With 10 months remaining on his current contract, West Ham are keen not to lose Javier Hernandez for nothing next summer.

The Hammers are in talks with La Liga side Sevilla over a move for the Mexico international and any deal would free up money for a possible arrival at the London Stadium in January or next summer.

Manuel Pellegrini's favoured formation of 4-2-3-1 currently sees club-record signing Sebastien Haller occupying the striking role.

But, with forward Michail Antonio set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Hernandez's departure would leave young Albian Ajeti as the only back-up for Haller.

Hernandez is already off the mark this season having netted in the 1-1 draw at Brighton earlier this summer and his departure may be seen as a slight risk.

Haller has started the season in great form and, having scored three goals in four matches, West Ham will be hoping the French frontman will continue in the same vein, ensuring Hernandez is not missed.

Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen

It has been a stop-start new season for Christian Eriksen, who started just once, against Manchester City, and was used as a substitute in the other two games. Tottenham's results have reflected this too, with one win, one draw and a shock loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

While the absence of Eriksen cannot solely be to blame, it is no surprise that Tottenham perform far better with the Dane, and he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. His current deal is set to expire next summer when the Spanish side could land him for free.

Mauricio Pochettino has already stated that his side remain "unsettled" due to the European transfer window still being open, criticising the Premier League for moving their own deadline forward, and has admitted that he is unsure if Eriksen will play for Tottenham again.

Jan Vertonghen is yet to start for Tottenham in the Premier League this season

"We are waiting to see what happens. It's not an easy situation," said Pochettino. "We know this can unsettle the group but we know in 10 days it will finish [when the window closes] and things will be clear."

And what of Jan Vertonghen? The defender was left out of the squad for the opening weekend win against Aston Villa and has only made the bench in the last two games. Vertonghen said earlier this month that he is happy at Tottenham as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, although as things stand, he may not want to stay longer.

Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente is on the verge of a return to Serie A

A player that has already left Tottenham is Fernando Llorente.

The Spanish forward has been a free agent since being released by Spurs after his contract expired in June.

Llorente was linked with a return to Tottenham as well as moves to Manchester United and Fiorentina during the summer, but is now all set to join Napoli.

Sky in Italy understands Llorente has agreed a two-year deal with Napoli and will see the 34-year-old return to Serie A, having played for Juventus between 2013 and 2015.

Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos

It could be a case of one in, one out for Rangers before the window closes. Ryan Kent remains a target for Steven Gerrard after his superb loan spell at the club last season, but the manager admits that it may be difficult to land the Liverpool winger.

"There's been no change or developments since the last time we asked Liverpool and were told there wouldn't be a loan situation. Nothing has changed on it," he told the Daily Record. "But you never give up on trying to improve your team and squad."

Alfredo Morelos has scored seven goals in seven Europa League qualifying games, plus a further two in three Scottish Premiership matches, and his free-scoring form has caught the eye on the continent.

Ligue 1 side Nice were thought to have been preparing a £15m bid for the striker and Gerrard is bracing himself for more big money bids before the September 2 deadline.

"I want to keep as many good players as I can, but I'm not stupid," he said. "I realise that if a bid comes for a player and the board accept it, then it's a tough position for me to be in. There's no possible way that we can move forward and challenge on all fronts if we were to lose a main player."

Greg Taylor and Scott Sinclair

Neil Lennon is still in the market for players, saying on Monday: "We need players in two or three positions. Hopefully we can get some quality bodies in."

He is focusing on the full-back area and Celtic have been heavily linked with Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor. Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson explains: "Celtic have made an enquiry for Taylor, but are yet to make a formal offer, and they have reportedly been quoted £3m as an asking price.

"Sources close to this deal have suggested Killie's valuation is unrealistic. Celtic have walked away from moves involving other Scottish clubs before when they have felt the asking price has been too high; last year's saga involving John McGinn immediately springs to mind."

One name being touted as a departure is Scott Sinclair, who is yet to start a game for Celtic this season - considering their season began in early July - and was not included in the squad that won 3-1 against Hearts at the weekend.

Scott Sinclair remains on the periphery of Celtic's first team, but will he secure a move elsewhere?

But Lennon insists that he is not trying to push the winger out, who may not have a lot of time to find somewhere new. The manager told The Scottish Sun: "It's understandable if Sinclair feels put out. We don't want to treat him badly because he's a senior pro. It's just that he's finding it difficult right now to get into the squad. I can't pick six wingers."

Shkodran Mustafi

Unai Emery has made it abundantly clear that Shkodran Mustafi has no future in his Arsenal team, and he should move elsewhere before the deadline on September 2.

"We have some players and they know their situation," said the Arsenal boss. "For example, Elneny and Mustafi, they know their situation in the squad. I spoke with them a lot of times last year in this position and I think it is positive for them to leave and to sign for another team where they can be protagonists, they can be happy and can continue their careers as players."

Mohamed Elneny took his manager's advice and has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish side Besiktas, but Mustafi remains at the club for now.

Shkodran Mustafi could follow Mohamed Elneny out of Arsenal

Mustafi's father and agent, Kujtim, has also waded in, saying his son - who remains the most expensive defender Arsenal have ever signed - needs to leave the club: "Shkodran had a great time with Arsenal. However the best for both sides is probably to work on a transfer. But for that it also needs market-driven transfer-fees."

Roma and Monaco have been rumoured as suitors for Mustafi, who has seen the arrival of David Luiz limit his chances in the first team.

Nacho Monreal has been linked with a move away, despite starting in all three games this season

As for Nacho Monreal, Arsenal have confirmed the defender has joined Real Sociedad on a permanent deal.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs' can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog throughout the weekend for all the latest news and rumours from the window and follow all the done deals on Monday on Sky Sports News.