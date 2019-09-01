Deadline Day 2: Follow second summer transfer deadline with Sky Sports

Premier League sides can no longer sign players but other clubs across England, Scotland and Europe are gearing up to do further business on 'Deadline Day 2'.

The 2019 summer transfer window closed for top-flight and Championship sides on August 8 - but there's still time for clubs in other leagues to bolster their ranks. From timings to potential deals, here's what you need to know...

When does the window shut this time?

The window shuts at various times on Monday, September 2.

League One and Two clubs have until 5pm to do deals.

Scottish sides have a little longer - the SPFL deadline is at midnight.

The window shuts at 5pm BST in Germany, 9pm in Italy and 11pm in Spain and France.

Alexis Sanchez has sealed a loan move to Inter Milan

Can Premier League and Championship clubs still sell players?

Yes. Premier League and Championship clubs can't buy or loan again until January - but they can sell players to other leagues while their windows remain open.

Alexis Sanchez has already left Manchester United to join Inter Milan, but Javier Hernandez looks set to leave West Ham and Christian Eriksen's Tottenham future remains unclear.

How to follow 'Deadline Day 2'

Our live Transfer Centre on the Sky Sports website and app will bring you the latest on every move across the UK and the biggest deals on the continent.

We'll also bring you bulletins from Scotland, as well as from our Sky colleagues in Germany and Italy, while Ali Maxwell and George Elek from the Not The Top 20 podcast will be in the Sky Sports News studio to run the rule over the big EFL deals.

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

Watch 128 Premier League games with Sky Sports this season - and see match highlights without being a subscriber

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

You'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.