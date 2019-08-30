Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions
Tottenham vs Arsenal, Burnley vs Everton and Everton vs Wolves the live games on Sky Sports
Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with three games live on Sky Sports this weekend.
Southampton vs Manchester United - Saturday, 12.30pm kick-off
There are a few injury worries for Southampton. Both Nathan Redmond (ankle) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) picked up knocks against Fulham in midweek, while Moussa Djenepo has a muscle problem.
Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that all three are likely to miss the weekend's clash with Manchester United.
Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial. Both were injured in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.
Diogo Dalot will also miss out through injury, although should be back after the international break, while Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain unavailable, with both players still recovering from knee operations.
Stat of the match: There have been seven direct free-kick goals scored in Premier League fixtures between Southampton and Manchester United - including two by Southampton last season - with only games between Liverpool and United seeing more such goals (8).
How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)
Chelsea vs Sheffield United - Saturday, 3pm kick-off
N'Golo Kante is still injured for Chelsea after missing last weekend's win at Norwich, with Pedro also sidelined. Antonio Rudiger is continuing his recovery from injury but will not be ready to play, instead continuing his rehabilitation with a run-out for the Blues' U23 side on Friday night.
Sheffield United's record signing Oli McBurnie could be handed his first Premier League start. The striker scored his first goal for the club in the defeat to Leicester last weekend and could be rewarded with a place in the team at Stamford Bridge, having been withdrawn at half-time during the EFL Cup win against Blackburn in midweek.
Wilder made 10 alterations for that second round tie and wholesale changes are expected again.
Stat of the match: On the day of this game, it will be 96 years and 328 days since Sheffield United kept an away clean sheet against Chelsea, a 0-0 draw in October 1922; the Blades have conceded in all 30 games since.
How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - Saturday, 3pm kick-off
James Tomkins will miss out for Crystal Palace as he is still yet to return to full training, while Scott Dann will undergo a late fitness check after he was left in a cast when his arm was 'stamped on' against Colchester in midweek.
Matt Targett, James Chester and Jonathan Kodjia will all miss out for Aston Villa, but manager Dean Smith says the rest of his side are "all fit and raring to go".
Stat of the match: Crystal Palace have won 10 Premier League matches in 2019; only Manchester City (19), Liverpool (16) and Arsenal (12) have registered more victories this year. Indeed, since beating Fulham at the start of February, only Manchester City (49) and Liverpool (45) have earned more Premier League points than the Eagles (30).
How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)
Leicester vs Bournemouth - Saturday, 3pm kick-off
Leicester welcome back Wilfred Ndidi to the squad after he missed last weekend's win at Sheffield United and the Foxes' Carabao Cup game at Newcastle in midweek. Ben Chilwell remains a doubt.
After suffering a serious knee injury last weekend, Charlie Daniels will definitely miss out for Bournemouth while knee injuries also keep out Simon Francis and Lewis Cook.
Stat of the match: Bournemouth have won three of their last six Premier League away games (D1 L2), having lost the previous nine in a row. They've netted 15 goals in those six games, as many as they had in their previous 15 games on the road.
How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)
Manchester City vs Brighton - Saturday, 3pm kick-off
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed both Gabriel Jesus and John Stones were "much better" after recovering from injuries but that they are still doubts for Saturday's game. The City manager suggested Joao Cancelo could earn his first start, but may be on the bench again ahead of the international break.
It's as you were for Brighton, with manager Graham Potter saying: "We have no new injury concerns after Tuesday [in the Carabao Cup] and we're fit and ready to go." Jurgen Locadia will not feature after joining Hoffenheim on a season-long loan on Thursday.
Stat of the match: Brighton have never won a league match away at City in nine attempts (W0 D2 L7), losing each of their last five in a row.
How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 5-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)
Newcastle vs Watford - Saturday, 3pm kick-off
Matt Ritchie will miss the game for Newcastle after suffering ankle ligament damage in the midweek defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup and he could be sidelined for around eight weeks. Allan Saint-Maximin is also set to be out for up to five weeks after aggravating a hamstring injury at Tottenham last Sunday.
Steve Bruce also has doubts over wing-backs Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems, as well as Miguel Almiron, but fellow striker Joelinton is expected to be fit. Florian Lejeune (knee), Dwight Gayle (hamstring) and Andy Carroll (ankle) are out.
Watford boss Javi Gracia has a selection headache as he has a near fully-fit squad to choose from in the search for their first Premier League point of the season.
Captain Troy Deeney is the only player unavailable after undergoing knee surgery last week, which is set to keep him sidelined for at least two months. Roberto Pereyra (thigh) is fit enough to play after missing last week's defeat against West Ham.
Record signing Ismaila Sarr marked his first Watford start with a goal in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win against Coventry, while fellow forward Danny Welbeck played 90 minutes but Gracia is keen to not rush the pair into league action.
Stat of the match: This will be Newcastle manager Steve Bruce's first Premier League meeting with Watford. He lost his last match against them in all competitions, going down 0-1 at home with Hull in April 2013 in the Championship.
How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)
West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday, 3pm kick-off
For West Ham, Michail Antonio will have a hamstring injury assessed ahead of the game after he hobbled off in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Newport. Javier Hernandez has recovered from his small knee injury from last week.
Norwich will be without Timm Klose, who will be out for at least the rest of 2019, and faces further tests next week on a knee injury suffered against Crawley. Grant Hanley will also miss out on the trip to London, but Christoph Zimmerman, Alex Tettey and Josip Drmic could all return.
Stat of the match: Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored in each of his first three Premier League games (5 goals) and could become the third player to net in his opening four appearances in the competition after Diego Costa and Mick Quinn. The only players to score 6+ goals in their first four PL games are Diego Costa (7), Mick Quinn (6) and Sergio Aguero (6).
How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-2 (18/1 with Sky Bet)
Burnley vs Liverpool - Saturday, 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Johann Berg Gundmundsson has picked up a minor calf injury and is unlikely to feature for Burnley this weekend.
Liverpool are still missing first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who Jurgen Klopp said will still take "some time" to recover from his hamstring injury. Naby Keita is also expected to miss out on the trip to Turf Moor.
Stat of the match: Liverpool have won 12 consecutive league games for the first time since October 1990 under Kenny Dalglish - they've never won 13 in a row in their league history.
How to watch: Burnley vs Liverpool is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)
Everton vs Wolves - Sunday, 2pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Everton can enjoy the benefits of a fully-fit squad when they host Wolves on Sunday - with the one exception of Jean Philippe-Gbamin, who is injured.
Their opponents Wolves come into the game on the back of victory over Torino on Thursday night, and have no new injury concerns from that game.
Stat of the match: Wolves are just the fourth different team to play none of their opening four games to a Premier League campaign on a Saturday, after Liverpool (1992-93 and 2010-11), Manchester United (2007-08 and 2018-19) and Burnley (2018-19).
How to watch: Everton vs Wolves is live on Renault Super Sunday from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)
Arsenal vs Tottenham - Sunday, 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Kieran Tierney (knee), Hector Bellerin (knee), Dinos Mavropanos (groin) are all set to return to full training with Arsenal in September, while Rob Holding and Emile Smith Rowe both played 90 minutes in the week for the U23s and U21s respectively as they return to full fitness.
Manager Unai Emery also confirmed that Mesut Ozil is staying at the club and is ready to be involved in the north London derby.
Stat of the match: Five of the last 14 goals scored in Premier League games between Arsenal and Spurs have been penalties - no Premier League fixture has seen more penalties scored (18, level with Everton vs Newcastle).
How to watch: Arsenal vs Tottenham is live on Renault Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 4-2 (50/1 with Sky Bet)