Wayne Rooney given additional one-game ban after straight red card

Wayne Rooney has been suspended for one additional match for violent conduct following his straight red card for elbowing New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres, the MLS have announced.

Rooney, who served a one-match suspension by missing DC United's game against Philadelphia Union, will now miss Saturday's match against Montreal Impact.

Rooney's red card against the Red Bulls came after VAR spotted the infraction, which the referee had not seen in a crowded penalty area at a corner kick.

Rooney was given a straight red card for a flailing elbow

In his second season with DC United, Rooney will leave at the end of this campaign to join Derby as a player and assistant coach in January.

DC United have lost their past three matches and are fifth in the 12-team Eastern Conference with 39 points from 29 matches.