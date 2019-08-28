Dean Saunders jailed for 10 weeks for failing to provide roadside breath test

Dean Saunders pleaded guilty to charges related to a police roadside incident

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has been jailed for 10 weeks at Chester Magistrates' Courts after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

Saunders, who also played for Aston Villa and Derby and was capped by Wales 75 times, is a regular football pundit and has managed clubs including Wolves, Doncaster and Chesterfield.

The 55-year-old was stopped on suspicion of drink driving by police in Boughton, Chester, on May 10.

He pleaded guilty by letter and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Saunders, of Whitegate, near Northwich, Cheshire, had initially denied both charges at an earlier hearing. He was also banned from driving for 30 months.

Saunders said he had been out at Chester Races and had drunk two pints. His lawyer suggested this may have "interacted" with the medication he takes for injury to his knees and his inhaler for his asthma.

Saunders arrives at Chester Magistrates' Court

Police who arrested him said Saunders was slurring his speech and had to prop himself up against his Audi A8 car when he was asked to get out of the vehicle.

He was due to go on trial on Wednesday but indicated through his lawyers on Tuesday that he would not be contesting the charges and entered his guilty plea on Wednesday morning.

Passing sentence, District Judge Nicholas Sanders told him: "Throughout these proceedings you have shown yourself to be arrogant, thinking you are someone whose previous and current role in the public eye entitles you to be above the law.

"In fact the opposite is true - someone in the public eye should expect a deterrent sentence when they flout the law."