Hamza Choudhury hits back at Steve Bruce after 'horror challenge' accusation

0:35 Watch Steve Bruce's reaction and the tackle that left Matt Ritchie's leg 'in a mess' according to the Newcastle manager Watch Steve Bruce's reaction and the tackle that left Matt Ritchie's leg 'in a mess' according to the Newcastle manager

Leicester's Hamza Choudhury has hit back at Steve Bruce after the Newcastle manager accused him of committing a "horror challenge" on Matt Ritchie during Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie.

The Magpies were knocked out at the second-round stage of the competition on penalties at St James' Park, but for Bruce the game was overshadowed by a potentially serious injury when Ritchie was fouled by Choudhury.

Ritchie was forced off by the challenge and looks likely to miss Saturday's Premier League game with Watford, after Bruce revealed he required three stitches in his leg.

"The mess Matt Ritchie's in - it was horror challenge when I see the mess on his leg," Bruce said. "I don't want players sent off but when it's horror challenges, it isn't good."

However, Choudhury hit back at Bruce's accusation when speaking to Sky Sports, and insisted he had never intended to hurt Ritchie with the challenge.

1:47 Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Newcastle and Leicester Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Newcastle and Leicester

"It was a 50/50, he pulled out last minute which made it look a lot worse," he said. "I don't know what I can say, I try to tackle, I've never gone in to hurt someone and unfortunately it has, I hope he gets better soon.

"I know Steve Bruce was a tough-tackling defender in his day, and people are quick to forget how they played football."

Leicester were 4-2 winners on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time on Wednesday night, and will travel to Luton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.