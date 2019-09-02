Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal midfielder set to join Roma on season-long loan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been at Arsenal since January 2018

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is closing in on a season-long loan move to Roma, according to Sky in Italy.

Mkhitaryan arrived in Rome on Monday morning to finalise the deal and underwent a medical with the Serie A side.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arrived in Rome... ✈️👋 pic.twitter.com/APvE8igkMp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 2, 2019

Roma will pay Arsenal a loan fee of €3m (£2.7m) with the deal not expected to include an option to buy, according to Sky in Italy.

The Armenian joined Arsenal in January 2018 as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez leave the Gunners for Manchester United.

Sanchez left United after a disappointing year-and-a-half last week, moving to Italy to join Inter Milan on loan.

During his time at the Emirates, Mkhitaryan has scored nine goals in 56 games, making his most recent appearance as a second-half substitute against north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Roma have already added nine players to their squad during a busy summer window, including the loan signings of Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea and Chris Smalling from United.

Although the Premier League transfer window closed on August 8, most European leagues - including Serie A - are able to buy players until Monday, September 2.