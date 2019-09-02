Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Roma in talks over Deadline Day loan deal for Arsenal midfielder

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been at Arsenal since January 2018

Roma are in talks over a Deadline Day loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to Sky in Italy.

Although the Premier League transfer window closed on August 8, many European leagues - including Serie A - are able to buy players until Monday, September 2.

Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal in January 2018 as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez leave the Gunners for Manchester United, is travelling to Rome on Monday morning to finalise the deal, Sky Sports News understands.

Sanchez left United after a disappointing year-and-a-half last week, moving to Italy to join Inter Milan on loan.

During his time at the Emirates, Mkhitaryan has scored nine goals in 56 games, making his most recent appearance as a second-half substitute against north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Roma have already added nine players to their squad during a busy summer window, including the loan signings of Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea and Chris Smalling from United.