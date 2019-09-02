Bobby Duncan: Liverpool striker undergoes Fiorentina medical ahead of proposed move

Liverpool's Bobby Duncan could be heading to Italy on deadline day

Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan has arrived in Rome to undergo a medical with Fiorentina ahead of a possible Deadline Day move to Serie A.

The clubs are close to agreeing a deal worth in the region of £2m for the 18-year-old, and Sky Sports News understands Liverpool will also insert a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

The player arrived in Italy with agent Saif Rubie on Monday afternoon for a medical at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome, the same facility where Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was simultaneously undergoing a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to Roma.

Duncan had been at the centre of a row since last week when Rubie claimed Liverpool were keeping him against his will, having pulled out of a U23 game due to "deep mental issues with all the stress".

Liverpool denied the accusations but have now decided to allow Duncan to talk with the Italian club, who lost their opening two games of the domestic league season.

Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are "sensitive" with their youngsters and "really care" about Duncan, the cousin of club legend Steven Gerrard.

The European champions have rejected loan offers from Fiorentina and Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

Duncan, whose contract runs until 2021, scored 25 goals for the development squad last season.

He has yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team but did feature in pre-season, scoring in the 6-0 win at Tranmere.