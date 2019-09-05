WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:25 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Steve Smith's impressive 211 has put Australia in a commanding position in the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford.

The Republic of Ireland fought back to draw 1-1 with Switzerland and remain unbeaten in the Euro 2020 qualifiers after five games.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, prepared for their trip to Germany with a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in their friendly in Belfast.

Gareth Bale says he is not happy playing for Real Madrid and has been made a scapegoat by their fans ahead of Wales' game with Azerbaijan.

Lewis Hamilton has hinted he could finish his career with Mercedes - despite being linked several times in the past with a move to Ferrari.

And Paul Casey holds the outright lead after the opening round of a European Tour event for the first time in 13 years after a six-under-par 66 at the European Open.