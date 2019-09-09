European Qualifiers on Sky: France vs Andorra and Lithuania vs Portugal

The likes of France's Kylian Mbappe (left), Portugal's Joao Felix and Serbia's Dusan Tadic are in action on Sky on Tuesday

Team news and previews ahead of Tuesday's European Qualifiers featuring Portugal, France and more...

France vs Andorra, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

4:28 Highlights of France’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Albania. Highlights of France’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Albania.

France team news: France will have to make do without Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti - who had been called up to replace injured Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte in Paris - after he left Les Bleus' training base with a foot problem. Other than that, boss Didier Deschamps' side picked up no other injuries in Saturday's 4-1 home win over Albania.

Andorra team news: Head coach Koldo Alvarez is expected to keep the same team that performed so well in Turkey on Saturday - despite losing 1-0 - meaning Sebastian Gomez and Marcio Vieira will both start in attack at the Stade de France.

France vs Andorra Live on

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? France are locked in a three-way tie for the leadership of Group H after Saturday's results - along with Turkey and Iceland - which saw the world champions thrash Albania 4-1 at home, while Andorra remain rooted to the foot of the standings after their latest defeat, this time 1-0 in Istanbul. So, at the halfway stage of proceedings, and with the top two progressing to Euro 2020, this group is still wide open with all still to play for.

Lithuania vs Portugal, 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

4:12 Portugal picked up their first win of European Championship Qualifying as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernado Silva helped them to a 4-2 win in Serbia. Portugal picked up their first win of European Championship Qualifying as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernado Silva helped them to a 4-2 win in Serbia.

Lithuania team news: Injury rules out Arvydas Novikovas, Vaidas Slavickas, Justinas Marazas, Karolis Chvedukas, while Mantas Kuklys and Arturas Zulpa have been added to the squad as cover.

Portugal team news: The European champions are missing a number of key players, including the likes of Andre Gomes, Andre Silva and Joao Mario, while experienced centre-back Pepe is sidelined through injury. Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo, meanwhile, picked up an ankle problem in Saturday's 4-2 win in Serbia and is set to miss this clash.

Lithuania vs Portugal Live on

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? Second-placed Portugal currently trail Ukraine by a whopping eight points, albeit with two games in hand on the Group B leaders, making this a crucial clash at the LFF Stadionas. The home team, though, are bottom of the section with just a solitary point to their name.

Other matches on Sky

Other matches are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app.

Here's the full list:

Albania vs Iceland (7.45pm)

Luxembourg vs Serbia (7.45pm)

Moldova vs Turkey (7.45pm)

Montenegro vs Czech Republic (7.45pm)

Watch England highlights for free on Sky Sports

6:09 Highlights from England’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Bulgaria at Wembley. Highlights from England’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Bulgaria at Wembley.

Watch highlights of all of England's Euro 2020 qualifying games for free with Sky Sports - including England vs Kosovo on Tuesday night.

The best bits from each game will be available on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 15 minutes after full-time - and you won't need a Sky Sports subscription to tune in.

