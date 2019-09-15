Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

2:54 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will make a late call on Lewis Cook as the midfielder closes in on a recovery from a serious knee injury. Summer signing Lloyd Kelly is set to return to full training after an ankle problem, though this weekend could come too soon. Defender Charlie Daniels is recovering from surgery on a dislocated kneecap while Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Dan Gosling (hip), Simon Francis (knee), David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Everton are without Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jonas Lossl for their trip to the Vitality Stadium. Gbamin has been out with a thigh strain since the second game of the season, while goalkeeper Lossl is expected to return to contention next week. Out-of-favour striker Cenk Tosun could be pushing for a recall after scoring two goals in Turkey's 4-0 win in Moldova on Tuesday.

Stat of the match: Of Premier League fixtures to be played at least eight times, only Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest (4) and Liverpool vs Norwich (4) have a higher goals-per-game ratio than Bournemouth vs Everton (3.9 - 31 goals in 8 games).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: We are looking at goals for both teams. In reality, Bournemouth are strong at home and I am still not convinced with Everton. Marco Silva is always two bad results away from a crisis. Normally, Everton start cold but they have started alright, although they have to win these football matches if we are to see an improvement. Callum Wilson, Josh King and Ryan Fraser will all be fresh after the international break, so I will be going for a Bournemouth win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Fantasy Football tip: Ryan Fraser (£8.7m) and Callum Wilson (£9.9m) have combined for 13 goals since the start of last season, more than any duo in that time. Will either get the nod for you? Play Fantasy Football here.

Quique Sanchez Flores will be without defender Craig Cathcart for the first game of his second spell in charge at Watford. Cathcart sustained a tear in his thigh over the international break while playing for Northern Ireland and is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

The Hornets are also without club captain Troy Deeney after he underwent knee surgery in August.

Nicolas Pepe is expected to be fit for Arsenal's short trip to Hertfordshire. The forward did not feature for the Ivory Coast in the international break but head coach Unai Emery says he is ready to play at Vicarage Road.

Rob Holding (knee) is closing in on a return but the game could come too soon, while Hector Bellerin (knee), Kieran Tierney and Konstantinos Mavropanos (both groin) are further away as they step up their recovery.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have kept just nine clean sheets in 42 Premier League matches under Unai Emery but two of those were against Watford last season.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: Watford will look to cause another upset and get off the mark. They like to get physical with Arsenal, so they may approach it this way again. With Quique Sanchez Flores coming in again, it will certainly boost the hosts. I liked him before, but he didn't play overly aggressive. He played quite technically. How are Arsenal's struggles at the back capable of competing with the physical side? The midfield and attack should be strong enough.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Fantasy Football tip: Watford have a new boss but can Quique Sanchez Flores shore up their defence after conceding eight in four? Nicolas Pepe (£9.8m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.7m) will hope to profit for the Gunners. Play Fantasy Football here.

Joanthan Kodjia is out for Aston Villa with a fractured cheekbone, and will spend around three weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

James Chester and Matt Targett are back in training after their respective injuries with Marvelous Nakamba - who had collided with Kodjia in training - fit and available. Egypt winger Trezeguet is suspended after his red card against Crystal Palace last time out.

West Ham have two players missing - Michail Antonio and Winston Reid. Antonio has had surgery on a hamstring injury he sustained last month, which may see him sidelined until the new year. Reid also remains out of action with a serious knee injury.

Stat of the match: The two most-fouled players in the Premier League this season are Aston Villa midfielders John McGinn (15) and Jack Grealish (13).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: This is a very good return set of fixtures. Manuel Pellegrini is a smart man, and he likes to get a nice balance. Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble will be back in. People are far too excited about Declan Rice, with lots of mistakes and clumsiness there, as is the predictability with West Ham. They do look to have found a man with goals in Sebastian Haller, who poses a physical presence too.

Aston Villa have improved, but if they are playing at home, they need Jack Grealish to play 10-15 yards higher up the pitch, I keep saying it. He is a pass master but you want it in the opposition half and not near or on the halfway line. The combination of him and John McGinn is difficult for anyone to control. I like Wesley up front and I like what Villa have at the moment.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Fantasy Football tip: Two popular picks in Sky Sports Fantasy Football will face off in this one. Frederic Guilbert (£4.5m) against Sebastian Haller (£8.2m). Who will come out on top in this fixture? Play Fantasy Football here.