WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Jadon Sancho scored twice as England beat Kosovo 5-3 in a thrilling Euro 2020 qualifier at St Mary's. Harry Kane scored but also had a penalty saved as England made it a decade unbeaten in qualifying.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he had to leave Arsenal for Roma to "get pleasure playing football again". He joined the Gunners from Manchester United in 2018, and scored just eight goals in 39 league games.

Head coach Justin Langer has denied Steve Smith was mocking Jack Leach by wearing glasses after Australia retained the Ashes. Langer insists the celebrations after the fourth Test were referencing former Australian batsman Chris Rogers instead.

Lewis Hamilton says he would not have backed out of a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix - if he was not chasing a sixth Formula 1 title. The pair went wheel to wheel on the 23rd lap before Leclerc clinched victory.

Catriona Matthew believes captaining Europe to Solheim Cup victory would be her greatest achievement in golf. Matthew won the 2009 Women's British Open but says feels victory at Gleneagles would rank above that success.