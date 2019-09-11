WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:23 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Raheem Sterling was the target of alleged racist abuse from a Bulgaria fan during England's Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley. The Metropolitan Police confirmed a man was arrested, but following enquiries he was released with no further action.

Vincent Kompany's testimonial ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Eithad. Martin Petrov and Benjani scored for the Manchester City Legends team, while Robbie Keane and Robin van Persie got the goals for the Premier League All-Stars.

England have made two changes for the final Ashes Test at The Oval. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes come in for Jason Roy and Craig Overton. Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batsman and will not bowl due to a shoulder injury.

Anthony Joshua's head coach Rob McCracken has ruled out any drastic changes ahead of the Andy Ruiz Jr rematch. McCracken will resume his leading role on the training team ahead of the fight in Saudi Arabia.

FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy has been named as the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third time. The 30-year-old beat world No 1 Brooks Koepka to the title, after registering three victories during an impressive 2019.