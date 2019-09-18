Jadon Sancho wants to win titles with Borussia Dortmund but says he does not know what future holds

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City in 2017 to join Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has said he does not know what the future holds but wants to win titles with Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Manchester United as well as a host of European clubs following two successful seasons at Dortmund, in which he has scored 17 goals in 62 appearances.

Sancho, who won a penalty which was missed by Marco Reus in Tuesday's 0-0 Champions League draw against Barcelona, was asked about his future after the match at the Signal Iduna Park.

4:56 Highlights of England's European Qualifying Group A match against Kosovo Highlights of England's European Qualifying Group A match against Kosovo

"I can't tell the future and I take it game by game," Sancho told Viasport. "I just want to give 100 per cent for Borussia Dortmund.

"I really want to do well with Borussia Dortmund. Obviously I want to win titles and give everything."

The teenager, who scored two goals in two first-half minutes for England during their 5-3 victory over Kosovo, agreed a contract extension last year at Dortmund, until 2022.

Sancho made his England debut against Croatia in October 2018

Sancho arrived at Dortmund in 2017 in a £7m move from Manchester City.

"It's crazy, everything has come so fast," he said.

"But I have a great team and they keep me humbled. I just take it game by game and hopefully give 100 per cent."

The England international's representative sat down with United officials during the summer transfer window, according to Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc.

"A hot topic right now is Sancho and Manchester United," Zorc said in the Amazon Prime documentary 'Inside Borussia Dortmund' which reviews the 2018/19 season.

0:29 Jadon Sancho paid tribute to his late grandmother after he scored his first two England goals in their European Qualifier against Kosovo Jadon Sancho paid tribute to his late grandmother after he scored his first two England goals in their European Qualifier against Kosovo

"Both his discussions with the club and mine with the agent, a meeting did take place. Manchester United invited the agent.

"According to what I know, the agent told the club that no matter how much money they offer, we won't let him go this summer.

"The player also has no intention of taking that step this summer [2019]."