WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:37 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manchester United had 17-year-old Mason Greenwood to thank as they edged past Kazakhstan champions Astana 1-0 in their Europa League opener, while Arsenal's youngsters also showed their class in a 3-0 away win at Frankfurt.

Wolves' group stage began with a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Braga, though.

Rangers beat Dutch side Feyenoord 1-0 on an emotional evening at Ibrox. The match was played 24 hours after the death of Fernando Ricksen - the former Rangers player who had been battling motor neurone disease.

Celtic drew 1-1 at Rennes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's long-term future has finally been decided with a new five-year contract - after Chelsea have long battled to keep him from joining Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy had a nightmare first day at the PGA Championship - and Formula One driver Robert Kubica has decided to leave his Williams team at the end of the season.